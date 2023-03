By Alex Trevino

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS — The Wilmington College men’s lacrosse team opened Ohio Athletic Conference play with a 26-2 loss at John Carroll Saturday.

Andrew Chevrette and Jacob Snyder scored goals for Wilmington.

The Blue Streaks won the ground ball battle 34-22 while the Quakers caused six turnovers and won nine face-offs.

Wilmington will travel to Otterbein University for a match 7 p.m. Wednesday.