Experience ‘The Power of Books’

The Blanchester Public Library’s 2023 Clinton County Reads program, “The Power of Books,” will be at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, April 4, at the library, with speakers Isa Fernandez and Kenzie Hahn, from “The Bookmatters” in Milford.

A bookseller for seven years, Fernandez is now a book buyer. She is a graduate of Xavier University and enjoys introducing her community to new authors and books.

Hahn, a recent graduate of The Ohio State University, says her goal is to send customers “on a million different adventures through the power of words.”

The program is free and open to the public.

The month-long calendar of CCReads events will conclude with an April 20 dinner in the Moyer Community Room of the Wilmington Municipal Building. The 6:30 p.m. dinner will feature keynote speaker Larkin Vonalt, director of the Dayton Book Fair, who will speak on “What Do We Do with 70 Tons of Books?”

Shoelaces Catering is now taking pre-paid dinner reservations, which are $20 per person and include salad, main course, dessert, beverage and gratuity. Call 937-303-6166 by Friday, April 14.

Ole Town Tavern, 26 N. South Street, will host a pre-dinner social hour, from 5-6:15 p.m., featuring a specialty cocktail, “The Death Sentence,” inspired by the sentence that kills one character and nearly kills another, in this year’s CCReads book, Louise Erdrich’s “The Sentence.” The bar’s usual selections will also be available.

Guidelines and the online entry form for a sentence writing contest are at https://wilmington.libwizard.com/f/CCR.The.Sentence . Winners will be announced at the closing dinner.

Copies of “The Sentence” are available at all of the county’s public libraries, at Wilmington College’s Watson Memorial Library, and from Books ’n’ More at 937-383-7323 or www.booksnmore.indielite.org .

A complete schedule of discussions and programs is on the libraries’ websites and on the Clinton County Reads Facebook page.