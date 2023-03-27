Massie blanks Western Brown in tennis opener 5-0

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — The Clinton-Massie tennis team blitzed Western Brown 5-0 Monday in the season opening SBAAC American Division match on the CM courts.

“It was great to get the tennis season started,” CM coach Rod Amburgy said. “All of our guys had nice wins on their courts. Seniors Connor Stulz and Shayne Hendricks showed their experience in their wins.”

SUMMARY

March 27, 2023

@Clinton-Massie High School

Clinton-Massie 5, Western Brown 0

Singles

1-Connor Stulz def Nathan Fisher 6-1, 6-0

2-Avden Faucett def Lachlan Ondre 6-0, 6-0

3-Shayne Hendricks def Caiden Pottorf 6-1, 6-2

Doubles

1-Quinton Smith, Jack Anderson def Haidon Jacobs, Drake Lawrence 6-1, 6-3

2-Elias Scott, Cam Morgan def Jason Scheidt, Hunter McKenzie 6-0, 6-3