One arrested for allegedly stealing Haley campaign signs

WILMINGTON — At least one person accused of stealing campaign signs belonging to mayoral candidate Pat Haley has been arrested.

On Sunday, Haley posted on his “Haley for Mayor” Facebook page that there appeared to be someone stealing the campaign signs and that it was “happening all over town.” A comment posted by Haley indicated that seven signs had been stolen.

Haley shared a security video that showed the suspect pulling up to an unnamed residence in a white vehicle and stealing a sign.

Wilmington Police Chief Ron Fithen told the News Journal the case is currently under investigation by Police Sgt. Bob Wilson. Fithen also indicated there was more than one subject involved.

“It is my understanding that the suspects are high school students, thus the reason we can’t release names,” said Fithen.

Haley later posted a thank you to the police for the suspect’s apprehension.

“I also want to thank the offender’s parent and grand-parent for supporting the police,” he stated. “This is a case where citizens of Wilmington believe so strongly in law and order they were willing to see the law enforced even when it involved relatives. Wilmington deserves safe streets.”

Two of the seven stolen signs have apparently been recovered, according to Haley.

Haley is running against incumbent Wilmington Mayor John Stanforth in the May 2 Republican primary. Jason Stoops is running as an independent in the November election.

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574