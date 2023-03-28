BHS rallies in 6th, WC rallies in 7th to win it

BLANCHESTER — West Clermont scored two runs in the seventh with two outs in the seventh and defeated Blanchester 10-9 Tuesday in non-league softball action at BHS.

Blanchester (0-2) trailed 8-2 going to the sixth but scored seven runs to take a 9-8 lead. The key hit was a two-run single by Jocelyn Lansing that put the Wildcats on top by a run.

“After the loss (Monday), it was nice to see us come back with the same effort and attitude,” BHS manager Jamey Grogg said. “I really like the way we battled back in the bottom of the sixth.”

Blanchester had five hits. Lansing had two hits and knocked in two runs. Bailie Bare also drove in two runs.

SUMMARY

March 28, 2023

@Blanchester High School

West Clermont 10, Blanchester 9

WC^1^1^2^4^0^0^2^(10-11-2)

B^0^0^2^0^0^7^0^(9-5-3)

(9) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) Bare 3-1-1-2 Davenport 3-0-0-0 Lansing 4-0-2-2 B. Dawley 3-0-1-0 Peters 4-1-0-0 M. Blankenbeckler 1-2-0-0 Pell 3-0-0-1 Toles 1-2-0-1 H. Blankenbeckler 0-1-0-0 Falgner 0-1-0-0

PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

B. Dawley (L, 0-2)^7^12^10^7^1^7

