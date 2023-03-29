Falcons open softball season with loss to Broncos

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Clinton-Massie opened its softball season Wednesday with a 19-4 loss to Western Brown.

“We played a tough team for the first game to start the season,” Massie coach Brandon Lewis said. “Western Brown is a good team that hits the ball very well. You can not give a team like that extra outs and, unfortunately, we did that. We did some very good things that we can build off of, just have to get back to practice and continue to get better each day.”

Sydney Doyle and Emma Crombie had two hits each for the Falcons. McKenna Branham, Liv Ward and Addie Gibson had one hit each.