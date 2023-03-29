Heys earns weekly OAC track, field honor

WESTERVILLE, Ohio — Wilmington College men’s track and field standout Simon Heys has been named this week’s Ohio Athletic Conference Men’s Track Athlete of the Week.

The Wilmington High School graduate took 44th place in the 5,000-meter run at the Raleigh Relays, hosted by North Carolina State University. Competing against largely scholarship competition, he crossed the finish line in 14:11.05 to break his own school record by more than eight seconds. That mark currently sits as the fastest time in NCAA Division III.

The Quakers continue their outdoor season at the Centre Invitational Saturday.