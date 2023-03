SPRINGFIELD, Ohio — The Wilmington College baseball team saw its losing skid reach four games with a 7-1 defeat at Wittenberg Tuesday in non-conference play.

David Ernst was the starting and losing pitcher for the Quakers. Kaleb Stines pitched in relief

Jared Lammert and Kyle Jennings accounted for four of WC’s hits with one of Lammert’s hits being a double.

The Quakers (8-11) return to Ohio Athletic Conference play 1 p.m. Saturday against Baldwin Wallace.