Crall pitches no-hitter as Massie loses opener 3-0

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Western Brown’s Ben Crall pitched a no-hitter Wednesday in a 3-0 win over Clinton-Massie in SBAAC American Division baseball at Paul Schwamberger Field.

“It is always tough to come out in your first game and play a league opponent,” Massie manager Tyler Hayslip said. “This is the way our schedule fell this year and we knew that we were going to see Crall on the mound. He was certainly impressive. Our guys played extremely well defensively. When you get no hit, all you can do it tip your cap and move on to the next game.”

Hayslip said Liam Denehy pitched well enough to win for the Falcons. Western Brown had four hits on the day.