Massie bounces back with 8-5 win over Hillsboro

HILLSBORO — Clinton-Massie bounced back from a no-hitter Wednesday and defeated Hillsboro 8-5 Thursday in non-league baseball at Shafer Park.

“Going from being no-hit to having nine hits is always a plus,” Massie manager Tyler Hayslip said. “We were able to barrel up the baseball and we were able to score some runs.”

Massie led 4-0 but Hillsboro battled back to within 6-5 after four innings. The Falcons scored two runs in the fifth on a Jack Elkins two-out hit.

Evan Davidson and Miles Theetge threw the ball well, Hayslip said.