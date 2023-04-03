CC Reads closing dinner to feature Dayton Book Fair director

The keynote speaker for the 2023 Clinton County Reads closing dinner will be Larkin Vonalt, director of the Dayton Book Fair, whose address will be “What Do We Do with 70 Tons of Books?”

Founded in 1970, the annual Dayton Book Fair, held the second weekend in November, has a double mission: to sell donated books to support Miami Valley non-profits, and to provide a meaningful place for people to donate their beloved books.

This year they also opened a year-round used bookstore, Rabbit Hole Books, on First Street in downtown Dayton.

Their website highlights this quote from author Virginia Woolf, “Second hand books are wild books, homeless books; they have come together in vast flocks of variegated feather, and have a charm which the domesticated volumes in the library lack.”

The 6:30 p.m. buffet dinner, in the Moyer Community Room of the Wilmington Municipal Building, is by Shoelaces Catering and will include a mixed green salad; pork medallions in wine and herb sauce; wild rice; asparagus; penne pasta with spinach, mushrooms, and tomatoes; red velvet cake, white chocolate raspberry cheesecake, and peach raspberry crisp; coffee and tea.

In this year’s CCReads book, Louise Erdrich’s “The Sentence,” wild rice and red velvet are foods that nurture friendship and maintain deep community roots.

Cost of the dinner is $20 per person. Call Shoelaces Catering, at 937-302-6166, by Friday, April 14, to make pre-paid reservations.

Ole Town Tavern, 26 N. S. Street, will host a pre-dinner social gathering from 5-6:15 p.m.

There will be a specialty, book tie-in cocktail, the Death Sentence, inspired by the sentence in Erdrich’s story that kills one character and nearly kills another, in addition to the tavern’s usual beverage selection.

Now in its 17th year, Clinton County Reads is sponsored by the Blanchester Public Library, the Sabina Public Library and its New Vienna Branch, the Wilmington Public Library and its Clinton-Massie branch, Wilmington College’s Watson Memorial Library, and Books ’n’ More.

Red velvet cake, shared by friends in Louise Erdrich’s novel, “The Sentence,” is one of the desserts on the 2023 Clinton County Reads April 20 dinner menu. Submitted photos