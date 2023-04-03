New Antioch Hustlers 4-H club holds sixth meeting

New Antioch Hustlers 4-H club held its sixth 4-H meeting on March 31 at 6:30 p.m. at adviser Ruth Earley’s house with 21 4-H members attending and five advisers.

Advisers and parents showed off a mock meeting to teach 4-H officers and members the proper meeting procedures and mistakes.

Advisers remind each member about how they must take the QA (quality assurance) before the deadline, and every 4-H member must attend at least six meetings before the fair. 4-Her Madisyn Lawson demonstrated the necessary 4-H project information and proceeded to pass out hard copies of the species rules and fair dates.

Hayden and Xander Black gave a demonstration of what occurs once you mix vinegar and baking soda together.

The next meeting is scheduled for April 14 at advisor Ruth Earley’s house. The next meeting demonstration participants are the following: Weston Knapp, Bradly and Robbie McBraer, Gage and Zane Michaelson, and the New Antioch Hustler’s Cloverbuds.

Only six meetings remain until the Clinton County Fair.