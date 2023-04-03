Six and Twenty Club learns about Snow Hill Country Club history

The Six and Twenty Club gathered at Snow Hill Country Club for its March 31 meeting. Lorie MacDonald was the hostess and program leader for the day. The Giver of Stars is the book MacDonald has chosen to circulate for the year.

This book is a work of historical fiction set in Depression-era America. It tells the story of the lives of the female Pack Horse librarians in Baileyville, Kentucky’s Appalachian Mountains. The real-life Pack Horse library was a part of the New Deal and a project spotlighted by Eleanor Roosevelt. The women rode from home to home in the mountains carrying books and magazines in their saddlebags to rural Eastern Kentucky homes. This project lasted from 1935-1943. The women faced adversity from the townspeople, as well as harsh conditions on their journeys.

The history of Snow Hill Country Club was the focus of the second portion of the program. The original section of this building was a tavern built by Charles Harris and his wife who came from Maryland, to Kentucky, and then to Ohio. In 1920 he built the beautiful inn, naming it Snow Hill for his former home in Maryland. It was said that it was, at that time, the finest brick building in Clinton County.

MacDonald discussed the tunnel in the basement that went under SR 73 and to a basement in a stagecoach house across the road which is no longer there. There have always been stories that Snow Hill was part of the Underground Railroad in Clinton County. MacDonald also presented information about several other county locations which were part of the Underground Railroad. Research was done with the help of Shelby Boatman, of the Clinton County History Center, who was a wonderful source of information and help.

Following the program, the members were able to tour Snow Hill with event manager, Hunter Toller, and see the area where the tunnel went under the road.

Members enjoyed carrot cake cupcakes and chocolate Easter bunnies during the social hour.