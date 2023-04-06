Blan wins first tennis match of season 3-2

BLANCHESTER — The Blanchester boys tennis team won its first match of the season Thursday over Bethel-Tate.

Coach Julia Perry said each player is in his first year of varsity competition.

Kaden Cromer has “a great attitude” and won 6-2, 6-3. Randy Eckman, freshman, and Chasen Allison, senior, teamed for a 6-0, 6-0 win at first doubles. “They are finding their voices on the court and improving on their skills as well,” Perry said.

Blanchester also won at second doubles by forfeit.

The Wildcats are 1-3 overall, 1-2 in the SBAAC National Division with the win.

The Tigers move to 0-3 in the division.

SUMMARY

April 6, 2023

@Blanchester High School

Singles

1-Kaden Cromer won 6-2, 6-3

2-Daniel Hinkle was def 1-6, 3-6

3-Aidan Begley was def 1-6, 2-6

Doubles

1-Randy Eckman, Chasen Allison won 6-0, 6-0

2-Blanchester won by forfeit