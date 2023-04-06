Massie holds off Burg, wins first in nailbiter 4-3

WILLIAMSBURG — Clinton-Massie softball held off Williamsburg 4-3 Thursday in non-league softball at the WHS diamond.

The Falcons are now 1-2 while the Wildcats are 4-2.

Maddie Courson went the distance in the circle for the Falcons, surrendering one run in the seventh but stranding a runner on second to end the game.

“Maddie did a really good job finding the strike zone,” CM manager Brandon Lewis said. “Really proud of the effort she had on the mound and the defense did well making the plays behind her.”

Emma Crombie had the big hit, a bases loaded three-run double in the third. She later doubled and scored in the seventh.

”We got an insurance run in the top of the seventh that made the difference in the game at the end,” Lewis said. “A ball hit off the bat of Sydney Doyle was dropped in right field letting Crombie come home for the fourth run for the Falcons that ended up being the winning run.”

Lewis was pleased his team was able to get its first win of the season.

“Very happy for the girls,” he said. “They did a good job making plays in the field and were able to hit enough to get the win tonight.”