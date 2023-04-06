Unbeaten Cardinals hand winless Astros 5-0 defeat

LEES CREEK — The East Clinton tennis team fell to unbeaten Felicity 5-0 Thursday in SBAAC National Division play on the EC courts.
The Astros are 0-4 overall, 0-2 in the division.
The Cardinals are 4-0 overall and 4-0 in the National.
Kasin Terrell and Mitchell Ellis battled hard at first doubles but came up short 3-6, 3-6 in the tightest match of the night.
SUMMARY
April 6, 2023
@East Clinton High School
Felicity 5, East Clinton 0
Singles
1-Bo Frye was def by Aiden Cooper 2-6, 0-6
2-Teddy Murphy III was def by Zander Cummins 0-6, 0-6
3-Carmen Brown was def by Elijah Simpson 1-6, 4-6
Doubles
1-Kasin Terrell, Mitchell Ellis were def by Michael Henson, Carson Sponcil 3-6, 3-6
2-Brooklynn Hamilton, Gretchen Boggs were def by Ben Bracher, Eyan Vittoz 1-6, 1-6