Unbeaten Cardinals hand winless Astros 5-0 defeat

LEES CREEK — The East Clinton tennis team fell to unbeaten Felicity 5-0 Thursday in SBAAC National Division play on the EC courts.

The Astros are 0-4 overall, 0-2 in the division.

The Cardinals are 4-0 overall and 4-0 in the National.

Kasin Terrell and Mitchell Ellis battled hard at first doubles but came up short 3-6, 3-6 in the tightest match of the night.

SUMMARY

April 6, 2023

@East Clinton High School

Felicity 5, East Clinton 0

Singles

1-Bo Frye was def by Aiden Cooper 2-6, 0-6

2-Teddy Murphy III was def by Zander Cummins 0-6, 0-6

3-Carmen Brown was def by Elijah Simpson 1-6, 4-6

Doubles

1-Kasin Terrell, Mitchell Ellis were def by Michael Henson, Carson Sponcil 3-6, 3-6

2-Brooklynn Hamilton, Gretchen Boggs were def by Ben Bracher, Eyan Vittoz 1-6, 1-6