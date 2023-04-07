Council passes zoning ordinance

WILMINGTON — City council passed a zoning ordinance for a proposed subdivision on Thursday night, and offered a warning for future conduct at council meetings.

Zoning passes

The long-discussed ordinance approving the preliminary planned unit development (PUD) for North Lincoln Street — where the drive-in theater is located — was approved by the council in a 4-2 vote. Council members Bill Liermann and Nick Eveland voted against it. Council member Bob Osborne was not present at the meeting.

The ordinance will alter the city’s zoning map changing the area to include a PUD overlay on the traditional neighborhood (TN) parcels.

Before the vote and the final reading of the ordinance, discussions occurred between council members, guest speakers, and local attendees.

Sheri McIntosh, president of the Clinton County Board of Realtors, spoke on the current real estate landscape in Clinton County and she indicated there was a need for more in the local market.

McIntosh told the council that if they don’t get further real estate development, it could increase prices in the current landscape.

“We won’t get the economic development if (real estate) is not built and people don’t live here,” she said.

Some still expressed concerns about the development, mainly due to possible sewer problems and sanitation problems.

Council member Matt Purkey said there was still a process involved and the official plan was not set in stone.

At a May 2022 city council meeting, there were talks of making the 28.6 acres a 92-unit single-family dwelling neighborhood. Then at a planning commissions meeting in November, there was talk of increasing the density, resulting in 113 residential units.

The drive-in last operated in 2015.

Possible misdemeanor

At the beginning of Thursday’s meeting, council president Mark McKay told attendees that due to disruptive behavior at previous council meetings, future disruptors could face a misdemeanor charge of disrupting a public meeting.

“The Wilmington City Council has recently received comments from citizens attending council meetings, guest speakers and other public officials expressing concerns over the chaotic nature at council meetings and disrespect shown to council members, public officials, and attendees of the meeting,” McKay read in a statement.

He continued that he feels that public comment guidelines are not being followed. He cited people speaking out of turn, “badgering” public officials, and speaking over other attendees.

“This stops now,” he said. “It is our responsibility to make sure public council meetings are conducted in a way to allow the public to continue efficiently and they remain a safe venue for the public.”

He continued by saying that if anyone violates these rules, the sergeant-at-arms of the meeting will escort the disruptor and charge them with the misdemeanor offense.

He acknowledged that some would find this harsh but he felt that they needed to add some “consequences to the bad behavior.”

