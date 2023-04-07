Henry sworn in as Municipal Court Judge

David Henry, right, joined by his wife Maggie, center, gets sworn in as the new Municipal Court Judge by retired Judge William McCracken, left, on Friday.

David Henry, right, joined by his wife Maggie, center, gets sworn in as the new Municipal Court Judge by retired Judge William McCracken, left, on Friday.

David Henry, right, shakes hands with retired Judge William McCracken after being sworn in as the new Clinton County Municipal Court on Friday.

Family, friends, and officials watch David Henry get sworn in as the new Clinton County Municipal Court Judge on Friday.

David Henry, after being sworn in as the new Clinton County Municipal Court Judge, addressed the audience on what he intends to do as a judge on Friday.