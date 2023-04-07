Rockets hand Wildcats 19-3 defeat in SBAAC softball

BLANCHESTER — Clermont Northeastern defeated Blanchester 19-3 Friday in SBAAC National Division softball.

Blanchester is 0-7 overall, 0-3 in the National Division. Clermont Northeastern is tied for first in the National with a 3-0 record.

“Just wasn’t our day, really not too much else I can say,” BHS manager Jamey Grogg said. “We got to put this one behind us and just get ready for the next one. The way this game went is not who we have been up to this point in the season, it is not who we are now and it is not who we are going to be moving forward.”

Jocelyn Lansing had two hits, including a double, and drove in two runs.

SUMMARY

April 7, 2023

@Blanchester High School

Clermont NE 19, Blanchester 3

C^4^8^3^1^3^(19-14-1)

B^0^0^3^0^0^(3-5-10)

PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

B. Dawley (L)^3^11^15^6^3^1

Q. Dawley^2^3^4^3^1^0

(3) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) Q. Dawley 3-1-1-0 Peters 1-0-0-0 Torres-Garcia 1-0-0-1 Davenport 3-0-0-0 Lansing 3-0-2-2 Bare 2-0-0-0 B. Dawley 1-0-0-0 Myers 1-0-0-0 Falgner 0-1-0-0 Pell 2-0-0-0 M. Blankenbeckler 0-1-0-0

2B: Lansing

SAC: M. Blankenbeckler