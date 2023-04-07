Six & Twenty Club learns about school consolidation history

The Six & Twenty Club met at the First Christian Church on Walnut and Columbus streets on Friday, March 17 and received a warm welcome from the hostess, Cindy Petrich. Petrich had the fellowship hall decorated with shamrocks, leprechauns, and other Irish decorations to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. Many members were wearing green for the day.

President Patti Cook called the meeting to order and secretary Mary Ann Raizk called the roll. Petrich announced members that were unable to attend.

Theresa Rembert read the historical minutes of the club from April 3, 1998, where the club toured the Taft Museum in Cincinnati.

Cook announced the program leader for the day, Pat Thompson. The book she is sharing this year is the History of Ohio’s County Boards of Education, 75th Anniversary 1914-1989. Dr. Robert P Shreve authored this book at the request of the Ohio Department of Education.

Thompson retired as the school treasurer for the Southern Ohio Educational Service Center, the consolidation of four county school boards, located in Wilmington, a merger of Adams, Clinton, Fayette, and Highland counties’ Board of Educations.

In 1913, the Governor formed a three-member commission to survey the state of schools in Ohio. The chair of this commission was Oliver Thackston, from Wilmington. Upon their survey and recommendations, in 1914, the State Legislature created the County Superintendent and County Boards of Education to oversee school districts for the purpose of centralization, consolidation, and professional development of educators to enhance curriculum development.

As small township schools were consolidated by County Boards of Education, four school districts were eventually created in Clinton County: Blanchester, Clinton Massie, East Clinton, and Wilmington. The same happened across the state as centralization and efficiency of such was recognized, identified, and implemented.

Thompson shared personal experiences during the consolidation of the four counties into one board of education, now called educational service centers. She also listed all of the Clinton school superintendents employed from 1914 to the present, with several names recognized by many members of the club, such as Walter Nichols, Carlton Binkley, Rod Lane, Robert Dalton, Anthony Long, and current superintendent, Beth Justice.

The meeting was adjourned and Petrich presented refreshments of leprechaun bait bags and other sweet treats, and invited all to stay awhile and visit.