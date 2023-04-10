Lions edge Hurricane in American Division tennis

WILMINGTON — New Richmond edged Wilmington 3-2 Monday in SBAAC American Division tennis on the WHS courts.
Alex Lazic won at second singles and Asher Fudge posted a win at third singles.
“Alex was on fire,” WHS coach Steve Reed said. “It was definitely his best tennis this year. Asher has been close in a couple matches and it was great to see him close out a tight match. Doubles continue to improve.”
Wilmington falls to 0-4 overall, 0-3 in the American. New Richmond is 3-3 overall and 1-2 in conference play.
SUMMARY
April 10, 2023
@Wilmington High School
New Richmond 3, Wilmington 2
Singles
1-Trey Reed was def by Dragoo 2-6, 1-6
2-Alex Lazic def Swensgard 6-0, 6-0
3-Asher Fudge def Colonel 5-7, 6-3, 10-7
Doubles
1-AJ Reagan, Anthony Perez were def by Pennington, Lindner 1-6, 0-6
2-Trey Hagen, Christian Perez were def by Smit Mosbaugh 1-6, 0-6