Lions edge Hurricane in American Division tennis

WILMINGTON — New Richmond edged Wilmington 3-2 Monday in SBAAC American Division tennis on the WHS courts.

Alex Lazic won at second singles and Asher Fudge posted a win at third singles.

“Alex was on fire,” WHS coach Steve Reed said. “It was definitely his best tennis this year. Asher has been close in a couple matches and it was great to see him close out a tight match. Doubles continue to improve.”

Wilmington falls to 0-4 overall, 0-3 in the American. New Richmond is 3-3 overall and 1-2 in conference play.

SUMMARY

April 10, 2023

@Wilmington High School

New Richmond 3, Wilmington 2

Singles

1-Trey Reed was def by Dragoo 2-6, 1-6

2-Alex Lazic def Swensgard 6-0, 6-0

3-Asher Fudge def Colonel 5-7, 6-3, 10-7

Doubles

1-AJ Reagan, Anthony Perez were def by Pennington, Lindner 1-6, 0-6

2-Trey Hagen, Christian Perez were def by Smit Mosbaugh 1-6, 0-6