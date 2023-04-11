WILMINGTON — Below is a marriage licenses report from Clinton County Probate Court. It includes the names of the couple, their towns of residence, ages and occupations.

The following people received a marriage license in March:

• Ravyn Allen Charles Fadely, 24, of Xenia, a pipe layer, and Destiney Nichole Pogue, 22, of Martinsville, who is disabled.

• Kyle Aaron Phillip Snyder, 33, a forklift driver, and Danielle Renee Blair, 27, who works at Pizza Hut, both of Wilmington.

• Michael Ray Mitchell Jr., 24, and Cheyenne Lynne Bosier, 26, both unemployed, both of Sabina.

• Matthew Alan Vance, 37, a welder, and Krystal Leeann Barger, 31, “stay-at-home”, both of Sabina.

• Christopher Robert Teixeira, 32, of Wilmington, a corrections officer, and Mary Jo Parson, 26, of Londonderry, unemployed.

• Philip David Moore, 73, of Springboro, and Karen Elaine Hymer, 71, of Wilmington, both retired.

• Steven James Perry, 26, of Wilmington, serves in the U.S. Army, and Tristin Marie Vail, 22, of Mexico, New York, a student.

• Shomari Douglas Thompson, 45, an aviation technician, and Kelli Marie Moore, 37, works in home health aid, both of Clarksville.