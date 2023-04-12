ONU sweeps OAC twinbill from Wilmington

ADA, Ohio — Ohio Northern University defeated the Wilmington College baseball team 13-2 and 8-4 in an Ohio Athletic Conference twinbill on Tuesday.

In game one, zvan Eilerman was responsible for both Quaker runs as the freshman went 2-for-4 with a double. Tyler Shaneyfelt had a double and stolen base.

Kaleb Stines dipped to 3-1 for Wilmington by allowing five earned runs in nine hits in six innings. Dawson Blunt relieved Mac Davis in the seventh and allowed just one hit in 1.1 innings pitched.

In the nightcap, Shaneyfelt fell to 0-1 on the season, allowing four earned runs with three walks in two innings pitched. Zach Shepherd scattered eight hits over six innings in relief but the WC defense committed five errors behind him.

Offensively, Caleb Scott finished 3-for-4 with an RBI while Owen Baumann and Jesse Reliford also notched multi-hit contests.

Wilmington (10-16, 1-7 OAC) host Indiana University Purdue University Columbus 4 p.m. today.