WHS ends 34-game away from home losing streak 8-3

LEES CREEK — Braden Harmeling drove in three runs and Wilmington pounded out 16 hits Tuesday in an 8-3 win over East Clinton on the EC diamond.

The non-league baseball win puts the Hurricane at 4-3 overall. The win ends a 34-game away from WHS losing streak for the Hurricane. The last Wilmington win away from its own diamond was a 12-9 win over Blanchester on April 16, 2019.

The Astros drop to 0-7.

“Solid pitching performance and hitting,” Wilmington manager Austin Newman said. “I have played more aggressive than typical and it’s gotten us out of innings, thrown out at the plate. I love being aggressive and putting pressure on the defense but sometimes better to let your guys have a chance at the plate rather than try to force that.”

Harmeling had two singles while Jayden Tackett and Sam Nichols had three hits each. Jake Stephens and Alex Massie had two hits each.

Other Wilmington hits were recorded by Landon Flint, Talen Oberlin (1 RBI), Bryson Platt (2 RBI). Nichols scored three runs and stole a base. Brayd Tolliver, Platt, Massie, Harmeling and Flint also scored in the win.

Massie pitched five innings to get the win, with eighth strikeouts and one walk. Nichols pitched the final two innings with a pair of strikeouts.