Gano wins Republican Women chili cook-off

The Clinton County Republican Women club held a Chili Cook-off Monday, April 10.

There were 12 contestants: DD Breckel, Tanya Day, Judy Gano, Pat Haley, Riley Hopkins, Jamie Knowles, Jonathan McKay, Leslie Rudduck, Dori Shidaker, John Stanforth, Kelly Tolliver, and Duane Weyand.

The event was to raise money for the Dorothy Z. Bicker scholarship given out each year to a Clinton County senior.

Applications for the scholarship are being accepted until April 20, 2023. Contact Kristi Tolliver at [email protected] for an application.

Judy Gano won first place, Pat Haley second place, and Leslie Rudduck third place. It was an evening of community fellowship. There was laughter, multiple conversations and community members having a good time.