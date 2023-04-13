WHS lacrosse posts 12-2 win over Tippecanoe

Wilmington improved to 4-2 Wednesday with a 12-2 win over Tippecanoe in lacrosse action at Alumni Field.

Logan Camp led the Hurricane with four goals and three assists while Nino Gonzalez had three goals.

Damien Crawford made “some spectacular one-on-one saves,” coach Adam Shultz said.

“The ride was suffocating again, and that’s a credit to all 10 players on the field,” the coach added.

Eric Maus also scored two goals for Wilmington while Alex Rigling, Austin Brooks and Jon Custis had one goal each. Custis also had an assist.

The Hurricane plays at Anderson High School 2:30 p.m. Saturday.