Wildcats played well but lost to Broncos 4-1

BLANCHESTER — The Blanchester tennis team was defeated Western Brown 4-1 Wednesday in non-league competition on the BHS courts.

Coach Julia Perry said despite the loss the Wildcats played some of their best tennis this season.

“This is a team made up of all first-year players and their progress is fun to watch,” she said.

Cody Kidd and Aidan Begley were winners at second doubles 6-2, 6-4. Perry said the duo has great communication and hustle on the court.

On Monday, Blanchester defeated Clermont Northeastern 4-1, according to the SBAAC website.

SUMMARY

April 12, 2023

@Blanchester High School

Western Brown 4, Blanchester 1

Singles

1-Kaden Cromer was def 2-6

2-Casey Shank was def 1-6, 0-6

3-Tristan Malone was def 2-6, 5-7

Doubles

1-Randy Eckman, Chasen Allison were def 2-6, 0-6

2-Cody Kidd, Aidan Begley won 6-2, 6-4