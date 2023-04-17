BHS ends 6-game skid with win over WHS

BATAVIA — Batavia erased Wilmington’s early lead and went on to a 16-9 win Monday in SBAAC American Division softball.

The Hurricane drops to 4-7 on the year, 1-5 in the American. WHS has lost five straight games.

The Bulldogs go go 6-8 overall and 2-4 in the division. Batavia stopped a six-game losing streak with the win.

Toria Willis had a strong day at the plate for the Hurricane, driving in three runs and hitting her second homerun of the year.

Emma Hooper had five hits and knocked in three runs for the Bulldogs, who banged out 17 hits in the win.

SUMMARY

April 17, 2023

Batavia 16, Wilmington 9

W^3^2^0^2^0^0^2^(9)

B^5^0^1^6^0^3^x^(16)

(9) WILMINGTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Willis 4-2-2-3 Trentman 4-2-1-0 Blackburn 4-2-2-1 L. Diels 3-1-2-0 Applegate 3-1-1-1 Kretchek 4-0-2-2 Murdock 3-0-0-0 Riley 4-1-2-1 Reynolds 4-0-0-0

(16) BATAVIA (ab-r-h) Williams 4-1-1 Sattler 5-2-1 King 4-3-2 Bowling4-2-1 Hillard 5-3-3 Hopper 5-2-0 Layman 4-1-1 McCall 3-1-1 Statham 3-1-2

2B: W-L. Diels

HR: W-Willis