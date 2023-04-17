Bulldogs edge Hurricane on cold, blustery day

BATAVIA — On a cold, blustery day, Batavia edged Wilmington 3-2 Monday in SBAAC American Division tennis.

Trey Reed and Alex Lazic were easy winners in singles action.

But the Bulldogs took the remaining matches for the win.

SUMMARY

April 17, 2023

@Batavia High School

Batavia 3, Wilmington 2

Singles

1-Trey Reed def Ruh 6-2, 6-2

2-Alex Lazic def Mullis 6-2, 6-1

3-Toby Alsip was def by Pride 0-6, 1-6

Doubles

1-AJ Reagen, Asher Fudge were def by Santoro, Berger 2-6, 3-6

2-Christian Perez, Anthony Perez were def by Willenbrink, Beneroit 0-6, 1-6