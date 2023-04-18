Blan, Wilmington compete at WB junior high meet

MT. ORAB — Junior high track and field teams from Blanchester and Wilmington competed Monday in the Western Brown Invitational.

In the boys meet, Wilmington was fifth and Blanchester was seventh.

Holden Wulff of Wilmington won the 400-meter dash and Brayden Behymer of Blanchester hit the line first in the 800-meter run.

In the girls team standings, Blanchester was third and Wilmington fourth.

Haven Reeves of Blanchester won the 100-meter dash and Tessa Potts claimed first in the shot put. Blanchester also won the 4×200-meter relay.

Wilmington was first in the 4×400-meter relay. Individually, Kennedy Goings of Wilmington won the 400-meter dash.

SUMMARY

Girls Results

TEAM SCORES: Mt Orab 113.5 West Clermont 76 Blanchester 66 Wilmington 64 Hillsboro 62.5 Fayetteville 50 Hamersville 49 Clermont NE 39 Winchester Eastern 35 Ripley 35 Georgetown 15 Mt. Orab B 8 Miami Valley Christian 8

4×800 RELAY: 6-Blanchester 13:36.42

100 HURDLES: 3-Miya Nance (W) 18.6; 4-Layla Sears (B) 19.31

100 DASH: 1-Haven Reeves (B) 13.75; 6-Miya Nance (W) 14.49

4×200 RELAY: 1-Blanchester 2:01.41; 3-Wilmington 2:04.91

1600 RUN: 4-Reece Ledford (B) 6:42.52

4×100 RELAY: 6-Wilmington 61.55

400 DASH: 1-Kennedy Goings (W) 1:08.58

200 HURDLES: 2-Miya Nance (W) 33.36; 8-Lily Rice (B) 37.54

800 RUN: 8-Haylee Ilg (W) 3:09.74

200 DASH: 5-Molly Barnes (B) 30.59; 8-Ansley Seeger (W) 31.09

4×400 RELAY: 1-Wilmington 4:58.33; 8-Blanchester 5:42.15

SHOT PUT: 1-Tessa Potts (B) 31-4.5; 8-Emily Goodwin (W) 25-1

DISCUS: 4-Emily Goodwin (W) 69-7; 6-Isabelle Rhoads (W) 63-0; 7-Tessa Potts (B) 60-4

LONG JUMP: No top eight finishers

HIGH JUMP: 2-Haven Reeves (B) 4-8

POLE VAULT: 2-Carlie Panetta (B) 6-6; 3-Haylee Ilg (W) 6-0; 7-Elliot Conarroe (W) 5-0

–

Boys Results

TEAM SCORES: Hillsboro 99.8 Mt Orab 96.3 West Clermont 96 Winchester Eastern 66.5 Wilmington 41.3 Georgetown 41 Blanchester 34 Mt Orab B 29 Hamersville 19 Felicity 18 Clermont NE 15 Fayetteville 14 Ripley 14 Miami Valley Christian 13 Hamersville B 5

4×800 RELAY: No top eight finishers

110 HURDLES: 7-Ashton King (W) 20.92

100 DASH: 3-Phayden Mawyer (W) 12.78

4×200 RELAY: 6-Wilmington 2:09.93

1600 RUN: No top eight finishers

4×100 RELAY: 5-Wilmington 59.44

400 DASH: 1-Holden Wulff (W) 60.49; 5-Christian English (W) 62.94

200 HURDLES: 5-Ashton King (W) 33.46

800 RUN: 1-Brayden Behymer (B) 2:21.43

200 DASH: 6-Drew Davenport (B) 27.58; 8-Josiah Puller (W) 28.17

4×400 RELAY: 4-Wilmington 4:35.89

SHOT PUT: 2-Kylar Perkins (B) 34-5

DISCUS: 7-Jacob Scott (W) 89-7

LONG JUMP: 3-Matthew Barnes (B) 15-2; 6-Jacob Allen (B) 13-10.25

HIGH JUMP: 5-Jacob Allen (B) 4-8; 7-Holden Wulff (W) 4-8

POLE VAULT: 8-Cooper Short (W) 7-0