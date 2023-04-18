Rockets hold off Wildcats for 14-8 victory

BLANCHESTER — A back and forth turned toward McNicholas late as the Rockets topped Blanchester 14-8 Tuesday in non-league softball.

McNicholas took a 4-0 lead then Blanchester battled back for a 5-4 advantage. The Rockets went up 7-5 and added five to make it 12-5. Blanchester tallied three markers to get within 12-8.

“We just couldn’t string enough hits together the remainder of the game,” BHS manager Jamey Grogg said.

Quynn Dawley had three hits and knocked in two. Jocelyn Lansing had three runs batted in.

SUMMARY

April 18, 2023

McNicholas 14, Blanchester 8

(8) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) M Blankenbeckler 4-1-2-1 Q. Dawley 4-1-3-2 Davenport 2-1-0-0 Lansing 4-1-1-3 Peters 3-2-2-1 H. Blankenbeckler 4-0-1-1 Pell 3-0-2-1 B. Dawley 3-0-0-0 Falgner 0-1-0-0 Tedrick 2-1-0-0

2B: Lansing

3B: Peters

SB: Falgner

PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

B. Dawley (L)^7^16^14^7^2^6