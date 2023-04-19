Several informative demonstrations made at Pork Pride meeting

The Pork Pride 4-H Club met at Cuba Friends Church on Sunday, April 16. There were 26 in attendance.

President Stanley Chesney called the meeting to order at 6:10 p.m. Leah Chesney led us in the Pledge of Allegiance and Isaac Chesney led us in the 4-H Pledge. Ava Fife gave the secretary’s report. Gregary Achtermann gave the treasurer’s report.

Gregary Achtermann did a demonstration on his Oculus Quest 2. Kai and Ben Alexander did a demonstration on their dogs named Raymond and Kevin. All did a wonderful job on their demonstrations.

Stanley Chesney reported that shirt and/or hoodie orders are due tonight to Judy Hatfield. Judy Hatfield said that we have mulch to put down and we will do this at our April 30 meeting, if the weather permits.

The next meeting will be on Sunday, April 30 at 6 p.m. Hannah Huff will do the Pledge of Allegiance; Donaven Dalton will do the 4-H Pledge; and Ava Fife will provide snacks.

The group then made bird feeders.

The meeting adjourned at 7:05 p.m. The group then enjoyed the wonderful snacks provided by Gregary Achtermann.