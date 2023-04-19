Sheriff reps talk technology, law enforcement at 3M Club meeting

WILMINGTON—Representatives of the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office presented at the bi-weekly meeting of the 3M Club Monday, April 17, at Ohio Living Cape May.

Col. Brian Prickett introduced detective Doug Estes, who explained how technology helped build successful cases in two Clinton County murders in the last few years. Following the presentation, Prickett and Estes answered several questions related to law enforcement issues both locally and nationally.

For more information about the sheriff’s office, go to https://clintonsheriff.com or call (937) 382-1611.

The 3M Club hosts speakers with various expertise every other Monday at 9 a.m. Coffee and pastries are provided by Ohio Living Cape May.

On May 1, the speaker will be Dick Mitchener, a former Cleveland Indian baseball pitcher who played with Roger Maris and many other big names in Major League Baseball.

For more information about the 3M Club, future speakers or to inquire about presenting or being added to its e-mailing list, contact Bill Martin at [email protected]

For more information about Ohio Living Cape May, go to www.ohioliving.org.