Steed wins scorecard playoff to take SOPGA Jr. Tour opener

OXFORD — Andy Steed began his 2023 Southern Ohio Professional Golfers Association Junior Tour this past weekend with a dramatic scorecard playoff victory.

In the Oxford Junior Classic at Indian Ridge Golf Course, Steed defeated Nick Collins in a scorecard playoff to determine the 13-19 year old champion with the two tied at 11-over 155 after 36 holes of on-course competition.

The victory qualifies Steed to play in the SOPGA Junior Tour Championship this August at Muirfield Village Golf Club near Columbus.

Two other Clinton-Massie golfers were in the field. Junior Logan Miller was fifth and sophomore Owen Goodwin was sixth.

Steed opened the tournament with an 81 Saturday while Collins led the tournament with a 75 in sunny, warm conditions.

“I left a lot of shots on the course and there were at least five holes I could have played smarted,” Steed said in a press release submitted to the News Journal.

On Sunday, the winds picked up (25 mile per hour gusts), rain came in to play and the temperature was hovering around 50 degrees.

Steed started the round with a big drive and began posting pars while the field battled the course and the elements.

He made the turn at 1-under par. Collins was 3-over for the first nine holes. Steed was within two shots of the first-day leader.

“I try to take it one shot at a time and not get ahead of myself,” Steed said of dealing with the conditions. “I didn’t let the win or rain dampen my mood and I just kept the ball in play.”

Steed bogeyed 14 and double bogeyed 15 but finished with three straight pars. Collins had five bogeys on the back side. Steed knew he was close but had no idea of the other scores.

Once posted, Steed was tied with Collins and tournament officials then turned to the scorecards to crown Steed the champion.