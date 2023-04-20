Balancing humanity and law

Brett Rudduck’s professional experience as solicitor for New Vienna, Port William and Clarksville, and the law director for the City of Wilmington give him much needed familiarity with local needs and resources. His legal experience is in both public and private representation.

Brett Rudduck has my vote because he is the candidate most committed and involved both personally and professionally in Clinton County. He knows the heartbeat of each unique community, as well as its challenges and assets and this knowledge makes him better suited to aid the public while considering all involved. His small town roots run deeply with humility and personal and professional connection. There is no denying his love of family or this community when we see him coaching, or at local events, or even attending You Turn Court Graduations to congratulate graduates on their achievements. If you ask why he is running, he will tell you “because I’m from here. I chose to come back after college and start my family ” and work here. If we voted for heart then Brett Rudduck would win hands down.

Brett Rudduck has my vote because he is the kind of leader who believes he doesn’t deserve it. As such, he will remain diligent with ever changing law, remain committed to hearing all sides in a case, and take ample time to balance humanity and law with fairness to all involved. He will continue to nurture the trust we give to him to represent our community and make judgements with the utmost consideration. Will you join me in voting for Brett Rudduck for Clinton County Municipal Court Judge?

Tracy Hopkins

Wilmington, Ohio