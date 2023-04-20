Capital sweeps pair from Wilmington College

BEXLEY, Ohio – Capital University defeated the Wilmington College softball team in a pair of one-run games Wednesday, winning game one 1-0 and the nightcap 4-3 to sweep the Ohio Athletic Conference doubleheader.

In game one, starting pitcher Izzy Rothrock had a no-hitter going into the fifth inning. The Comets had a run-scoring triple in the fifth.

That run would prove to be the difference as the WC offense couldn’t solve Brianna Shearer, who scattered three hits with seven strikeouts. Rothrock also had seven strikeouts and allowed just two hits, but was still credited with the loss. Aiyana Hancock entered late in the sixth and retired the only batter she faced.

Clinton-Massie graduate Lindsey Carter, Logann Julian and Mollie Moore had the Quakers’ hits with Carter’s being a double.

In the nightcap, Wilmington led 2-1 but Capital rallied late to win it.

Alexis Stringfellow, who relieved Aiyana Hancock in the third, fell to 4-6 allowing two earned runs on three hits in 2.1 innings. Hillary Huffer pitched the final inning for WC and allowed a hit.

Offensively Samantha Schwab and Avree Entler had two hits each while McKenna Archey, Bailey Hypes, Mollie Moore and Rachel Berry all had hits for the Quakers. Hypes and Schwab had RBI for Wilmington.

Wilmington (11-17, 1-11 OAC) has a quick turnaround as it hosts Miami University-Hamilton 4 p.m. today for a doubleheader.