Wednesday, April 19 was the last Clinton County Commissioners’ session at the Clinton County Courthouse. From left to right: Commissioner Mike McCarty, Commissioner Brenda K. Woods, Lisa Hipke, clerk, Mary Ann Haines Foland, county administrator, Melissa Kimball, deputy clerk, and Commissioner Kerry R. Steed. The Clinton County Administrative Campus, located at 1850 Davids Drive (the former home of Southern State Community College), will be open for county business soon.

Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings