Kratzer leaves lasting legacy

WILMINGTON — Longtime local pharmacist Mark Kratzer has passed on, leaving a lasting impact on the community.

Kratzer sold all their Kratzer’s Pharmacy locations earlier this year — except for the Mt. Orab location. He told the News Journal he had been dealing with health issues and couldn’t serve his patients “to the level they deserve.”

The Wilmington location of Kratzer, 179 W. Locust St., got its start in 2001 with an old-fashioned ice cream parlor.

After a few years, the parlor shut down after its primary operator — Kratzer’s son, Stephen — began law school.

When the News Journal spoke to Kratzer earlier this year, he told us his most fond memories are the interactions he had with the customers and helping them in any way he could.

“It’s satisfying to help someone that has a need and help them navigate all their needs,” he said. “I’d be happy to spend time and help them learn how to check their blood pressure or blood sugar.”

Another fond memory he had was in regard to an employee who started working at the ice cream parlor, but then took over one of the locations. He spoke highly of Devin Pierson, and how Pierson took over the Lynchburg location and became more involved with their community.

Kratzer said he will always be proud of his time with the community and he thanks them for all the support they’ve given.

Antonio Ciaccia, president of 3 Axis Advisors, told the News Journal he got to know Kratzer around 2014-2015 while he was working for three Ohio Pharmacists Association.

“He informed me that his pharmacy was on the brink of closure due to significant underpayments within the Ohio Medicaid managed care program, where health insurance companies working on behalf of the state provide health benefits to Medicaid recipients,” said Ciaccia. “When it comes to coverage for medicines, those health insurers contract with pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) to facilitate those transactions.”

Kratzer reached out to him about what he called “significant underpayments” from PBMs in the Medicaid managed care program and within commercial payers, according to Ciaccia.

“Specifically on the commercial side, he had found a number of claims where he was being paid below his cost to acquire those medicines but had talked to employers who were paying for those claims (through their PBM) who were being charged significantly more for those same transactions,” said Ciaccia.

Kratzer and Ohio Hospice CEO Patti Settlemyre sat down with Ciaccia and state officials to “blow the whistle on the scheme,” according to Ciaccia.

He advised the issue went not only to the state level but nationally as well. He also said none of it would’ve happened if not for Kratzer.

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574