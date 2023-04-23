Kreider wins Chick Brown Award at Copeland Invitational

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Marty Kreider won the Chick Brown Award Friday at the Copeland Invitational track and field meet at Chick Brown Track.

Kreider won the 100-meter dash in 10.8 seconds and the 200-meter dash in 23.2 seconds.

Kenny Moore also won two individual events, the 1,600-meter run (5:27.9) and the 3,200-meter run (12:38.4). Cale Wilson also notched two wins, the long jump (19-9) and the 400-meter dash (56.1).

April 21, 2023

Copeland Invitational

@Chick Brown Track

Boys Results

4×800 RELAY: Clinton-Massie 9:48.9; East Clinton 11:06.1

100 HURDLES: Jude Leahy, CM, 20.1; Chase Malatt, CM B, 20.8

100 DASH: Marty Kreider, CM, 10.8; Luke Svarda, Ca, 11.1; Logan Chesser, CM, 11.6; Jacob George, EC, 11.7; Jackson McIntosh, Ca, 11.8

4×200 RELAY: Clinton-Massie 1:38.3; East Clinton 1:54.7; Carslile 1:56.2

1600 RUN: Kenny Moore, CM, 5:27.9; Blaine Testa, CM, 5:44.0; Jackson Seabaugh, EC, 5:58.3

4×100 RELAY: Clinton-Massie 46.3; Carlisle 47.5; East Clinton 55.6

400 DASH: Cale Wilson, CM, 56.1; Jacob George, EC, 56.5; Weston Carpenter, CM, 59.0; Connor Smith, Ca, 59.0; Dylan Arnold, EC, 65.6

300 HURDLES: Chase Malatt, CM B, 50.7’ Liam Lamb, CM, 50.7; Zander Mills, CM, 52.0

800 RUN: Richie Federle, CM, 2:20.7; Gatlin Newkirk, CM, 2:28.8; Jackson Seabaugh, EC, 2:47.3

200 DASH: Marty Kreider, CM, 23.2; Willem Kimple, CM, 24.3; Landon Brockman, EC, 27.6; Sean Schweikert, EC, 30.3

3200 RUN: Kenny Moore, CM, 12:38.4; Dru Simmons, EC, 12:52.8

4×400 RELAY: Clinton-Massie 4:07.8; East Clinton 4:21.4

SHOT PUT: Wyatt Benton, Ca, 39-2; Eli Groh, CM, 39-1.5; Owen Trick, CM, 39-1-5; Max Gulley, EC, 34-4.75; Austyn Benton, Ca, 32-6.5

DISCUS: Austyn Benton, Ca, 134-6; Brandon Moritz, CM, 130-3; QUinton Smith, CM B, 112-10; Wyatt Benton, Ca, 106-2; Dakin Johnson, CM B, 103-6

LONG JUMP: Cale Wilson, CM, 19-9; Luke Svarda, Ca, 19-1; Connor Smith, Ca, 16-5.5; Elyon Hackmann, EC, 14-7

HIGH JUMP: Jonathan Ricketts, Ca, 6-0; Cale Wilson, CM, 5-6; Jude Leahy, CM, 5-4; Miles Irwin, Ca, 5-4

POLE VAULT: Zander Mills, CM, 8-0; Gatlin Newkirk, CM, 7-6