MIDDLETOWN-An 11-run inning went for naught Thursday as Clinton-Massie lost to Madision 16-15.

The non-league baseball defeat puts Massie at 3-8. Madison is 3-11.

The Falcons led 2-0 going to the fourth then scored 11 runs to go up 13-0. They added two more in the fifth inning for a 15-0 lead.

Madison scored eight inthe fifth, six in the sixth then finished off the improbably comeback with a two-run seventh.

Lane Byrd of Madison had a double, triple, homerun and drove in six runs.