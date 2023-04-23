Pagett leads WC rally but Quakers fall short 7-6

TIFFIN, Ohio — The Wilmington College men’s lacrosse team fell in heartbreaking fashion Saturday as a furious second-half comeback comes up just short in a 7-6 defeat at Heidelberg in Ohio Athletic Conference action.

Wilmington trailed 5-1, the only Quaker goal coming off the stick of Austin Bondurant.

In the second half, though, Wilmington dominated. Wilmington High School graduate Austin Pagett kick-started the rally with two goals, sandwiched around another Bondurant marker. With 4:18 to go in the third, it was 5-4.

WC’s Jacob Snyder scored one goal in the third and another in the fourth but Heidelberg also scored twice to maintain its one goal advantage. Andrew Chevrette had two assists in the third and Justen Shaw had an assist in the fourth.

Wilmington recovered 34 ground balls compared to just 22 for Heidelberg. The Quakers also held the edge in faceoffs won, 9-6.

Wilmington hosts Capital on Senior Night 7 p.m. Wednesday.

— Alex Trevino, Wilmington College Sports Information Department