Kiwanis Club honors 5 WC student-athletes

WILMINGTON — The Kiwanis Club of Wilmington honored several Wilmington College spring student-athletes as Athletic Scholar Leaders at a luncheon at First Lutheran Church of Wilmington Thursday.

Kirstin Harris, WC Class of 2017 and Kiwanis Club member, welcomed guests and provided certificates to each honoree.

The following WC student-athletes from spring sports were honored by Kiwanis:

Baseball – GlenAllen Anderson

Softball – Lindsey Carter

Men’s Lacrosse – Garrett Murrell

Men’s Outdoor Track, Field – Nathan Borgan

Women’s Outdoor Track, Field – Megan Roell

Kiwanis is an international service organization dedicated to helping kids locally and around the world. The Wilmington club has been actively helping kids for 40 years and the international group has been working for 100-plus years. Wilmington Kiwanis sponsors the East Clinton, Clinton-Massie and Wilmington Key Clubs. It also sponsors two soccer tournaments at Wilmington College, awards a $1,000 scholarship to a student at Wilmington College or Southern State along with many other things.