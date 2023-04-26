2 records set, Massie boys make it 5 in a row at BWI

LEES CREEK — Clinton-Massie dominated the field for its fifth straight win at the Brett Wightman Invitational track and field meet Tuesday at East Clinton High School.

The Falcons have won fall five meet with this year’s 176 point total the highest yet.

Wilmington was a distant second, Blanchester third and East Clinton fifth.

Two meet records were established during competition on a cool day. Blanchester’s Gabriel Staehling won the discus with a toss of 146-5 and broke the previous meet record of 145-2 set by Hurtt of Adena in 2015.

Cale Wilson of Clinton-Massie toured the Lees Creek oval in 52.47 for a new 400-meter dash record. Wilson also won the high jump by clearing 5-10.

Marty Kreider of CMHS won two sprints — the 100-meter dash in 11.78 and the 200-meter dash in 23.66. Teammate Richie Federle picked up a distance double by winning the 1,600-meter run 5:13.65 and the 800-meter run 2:16.12. Gatlin Newkirk won the 110-meter high hurdles.

Clinton-Massie also won the 4×200 and 4×100 relays while Wilmington won the 4×400 relay. Zeth Cowin of WHS took first in the shot put while Adrien Cody won the long jump and Henry Hildebrandt won the 3,200-meter run.

Sebastian Smith of Blanchester was first in the 300-meter hurdles.

The Brett Wightman Award for leadership and dedication was presented to East Clinton’s Molly Seabaugh. She was presented the honor by Wightman’s father Keith. Lance Cpl. Brett Wightman was one of 14 Marines killed in an Aug. 3 roadside bombing in northern Iraq.

SUMMARY

April 25, 2023

Brett Wightman Invitational

@East Clinton High School

BOYS SCORES: Clinton-Massie 176 Wilmington 119 Blanchester 83 Fairfield 45 East Clinton 26 Fayetteville Perry 16

4×800 RELAY: Fairfield 9:35.63; Blanchester 9:57.58; Wilmington 10:00.84; Clinton-Massie 10:22.93; East Clinton 10:38.31

110 HURDLES: Newkirk, CM, 19.53; McEntire, B, 21.38; Malatt, CM, 22.49

100 DASH: Kreider, CM, 11.78; E. Stewart, W, 12.13; Gilbert, B, 12.26; McCarty, Fay, 12.35; Chesser, CM, 12.36; Murphy, Fay, 12.46

4×200 RELAY: Clinton-Massie 1:36.25; Wilmington 1:39.43; Blanchester 1:42.44; East Clinton 1:47.83

1600 RUN: Federle, CM, 5:13.65; Moore, CM, 5:17.89; Estep, W, 5:49.38; Seabaugh, EC, 5:54.9; Crothers, B, 7:16.43

4×100 RELAY: Clinton-Massie 46.09; Wilmington 46.26; Blanchester 47.73; Fayetteville 48.58; East Clinton 54.48; Fairfield 60.42

400 DASH: Wilson, CM, 52.47 (Meet Record); George, EC, 53.73; Lerio, LF, 55.77; McCarty, Fay, 57.68; Hampton, LF, 58.09; Phipps, CM, 58.46

300 HURDLES: S. Smith, B, 47.03; Bates, W, 48.49; Lamb, CM, 49.66; Malatt, CM, 51.1; Rowe, LF, 54.15; McEntire, B, 54.57

800 RUN: Federle, CM, 2:16.12; Friend, LF, 2:19.28; Bennington, LF, 2:22.73; Culberson, B, 2:25.45; Newkirk, CM, 2:25.46; Matheney, W, 2:30.63

200 DASH: Kreider, CM, 23.66; Carpenter, CM, 25.01; Gilbert, B, 25.61; George, EC, 25.71; Murphy, Fay, 25.76; Brooks, W, 26.24

3200 RUN: H. Hildebrandt, W, 10:29.94; Campbell, LF, 11:33.66; Moore, CM, 12:09.79; Testa, CM, 15:35.72

4×400 RELAY: Wilmington 3:58.06; Blanchester 4:00.41

SHOT PUT: Cowin, W, 44-8.5; Steinmetz, W, 42-11.75; Staehling, B, 41-3; TYrick, CM, 40-3.75; Moritz, CM, 38-5.25; Groh, CM, 38-3

DISCUS: Staehling, B, 146-5 (Meet Record); Cowin, W, 140-2; Moritz, CM, 124-0; Trick, CM, 98-5; Groh, CM, 96-1; Montgomery, B, 95-4

LONG JUMP: Cody, W, 18-10; Wilson, CM, 17-7; Brooks, W, 16-8; Leahy, CM, 15-9; Duncan, LF, 15-0; McCarty, Fay, 14-8.5

HIGH JUMP: Wilson, CM, 5-10; Leahy, CM, 5-8; Z. Smith, W, 5-8; L. Johnson, W, 5-2; Malatt, CM, 5-0