Down in 4 matches, Falcons rally to keep title hopes alive

NEW RICHMOND — Down in four of five matches, Clinton-Massie rallied Tuesday to defeat New Richmond 3-2.
The Falcons (11-1) keep pace with SBAAC American Division leader Goshen with the win. The Warriors are 8-0 in the division while the Falcons are 7-1.
The doubles team were able to secure the win for Massie. Quinton Smith and Jack Anderson were 0-6, 6-4, 6-2 winners at first doubles while Elias Scott and Cam Morgan came back for a 2-6, 6-4, 6-2 victory.
“We survived a tough road match,” Clinton-Massie coach Rod Amburgy said. “Ryland is a great coach and always has his team ready to play.”
Avden Faucett had a hard-fought 6-4, 6-3 win at second singles.
SUMMARY
April 25, 2023
@New Richmond High School
Clinton-Massie 3, New Richmond 2
Singles
1-Connor Stulz was def by Dragoo 1-6, 0-6
2-Avaden Faucett def Lindner 6-4, 6-3
3-Austin Sauer was def by Pennington 2-6, 1-6
Doubles
1-Quinton Smith, Jack Anderson def Smit, Masbaugh 0-6, 6-4, 6-2
2-Elias Scott, Cam Morgan def Colonel, Smith 2-6, 6-4, 6-2