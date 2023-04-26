Down in 4 matches, Falcons rally to keep title hopes alive

NEW RICHMOND — Down in four of five matches, Clinton-Massie rallied Tuesday to defeat New Richmond 3-2.

The Falcons (11-1) keep pace with SBAAC American Division leader Goshen with the win. The Warriors are 8-0 in the division while the Falcons are 7-1.

The doubles team were able to secure the win for Massie. Quinton Smith and Jack Anderson were 0-6, 6-4, 6-2 winners at first doubles while Elias Scott and Cam Morgan came back for a 2-6, 6-4, 6-2 victory.

“We survived a tough road match,” Clinton-Massie coach Rod Amburgy said. “Ryland is a great coach and always has his team ready to play.”

Avden Faucett had a hard-fought 6-4, 6-3 win at second singles.

SUMMARY

April 25, 2023

@New Richmond High School

Clinton-Massie 3, New Richmond 2

Singles

1-Connor Stulz was def by Dragoo 1-6, 0-6

2-Avaden Faucett def Lindner 6-4, 6-3

3-Austin Sauer was def by Pennington 2-6, 1-6

Doubles

1-Quinton Smith, Jack Anderson def Smit, Masbaugh 0-6, 6-4, 6-2

2-Elias Scott, Cam Morgan def Colonel, Smith 2-6, 6-4, 6-2