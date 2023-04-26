Renovations well underway at East Clinton

SABINA — The East Clinton Local School District is in the midst of a $36.4 million construction and renovation project, funded in part by the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission.

The East Clinton School District has been actively investing in the education of its students through the construction of new facilities, according to officials. In January 2022, a brand new middle school construction project commenced, followed by the start of a new addition to the high school in January 2023.

The project includes both elementary buildings, the new middle school and the current high school building.

East Clinton Superintendent Eric Magee said, “The original portion of the middle school, built in 1905, it had seen over 100 years of service. Besides the wear of the years on the building, one of the main things that pushed us to look into a new building was the lack of ease of accessibility. We have several students in the district that would be hindered with the many stairs in the building.”

The new construction also allows for a more secure building. According to Magee, the need for increased accessibility and security were two significant factors driving the decision for renovations. The new construction aims to address these concerns by providing designated parking areas, drop-off and pick-up zones, and other necessary measures to ensure accessibility and security.

The new building addition will also offer state-of-the-art science rooms for students in grades six through 12, as well as new technologies for both teachers and students. The media center is designed to encourage student and teacher collaboration, and the multipurpose room will benefit the community with its flexibility for various uses.

The construction of the new additions to the building is moving along nicely, according to Magee, with the south side of the building already seeing the addition of a new choir room, band room, multipurpose room, space for wrestling, a new concessions stand, and an athletic entrance. A new middle school has been constructed on the north side of the building, which will house academic classrooms. Additionally, the new space will include new science rooms and an art room for the high school.

The renovations of the elementary buildings are close to completion, with the exception of re-roofing, and much of the renovation work at the high school will take place this summer. The safe entry system for the schools is a priority throughout the project.

Magee said, “With lots to do between now and completion, we are pushing to wrap up the construction as quickly as possible. We have been aiming for the end of August as the finish date. While we are still hoping for that, it is likely that the date will come a little later in the fall.”

Despite the potential delay, Magee said he remains confident that the construction project will be completed efficiently and to the highest standard.