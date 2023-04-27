C-M safety plan available for parents

CLARKSVILLE — The Clinton-Massie Local School District has just released a new guide for parents, known as “FalconSafe.”

The guide is designed to provide parents and the community with a comprehensive overview of the various safety initiatives and measures that the school district has put in place to ensure the safety and well-being of its students.

The guide highlights the school’s efforts to promote physical, social-emotional wellness, as well as its commitment to ensuring cyber safety on campus. Additionally, the guide also outlines the school’s crisis response protocols and communication processes, in the event of an emergency. The guide also offers resources and a tip line to report any threats to student safety.

Superintendent Matt Baker says, “This guide is intended to highlight our many safety initiatives and inform our community of ways they can help prioritize safety of those on our campus.”

It demonstrates the school’s commitment to ensuring that all students, staff, and parents feel safe and supported while on campus, according to school officials. The FalconSafe guide provides a wealth of practical tips and advice for parents.

The release of the FalconSafe guide comes at a time when school safety is a top priority for many parents and educators across the country.

Overall, the release of the FalconSafe guide represents a significant step forward for the Clinton-Massie Local School District. By providing parents with a valuable resource that highlights the school’s commitment to safety, the district is sending a clear message that the safety and well-being of its students is a top priority, school officials said.

To access the FalconSafe guide, please visit the school’s website at www.cmfalcons.org.