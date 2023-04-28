County athletes win 4 at Blanchester MS Invitational

BLANCHESTER — Little Miami dominated both the boys and girls meets Thursday at the Blanchester Middle School Invitational track and field meet at Barbour Memorial Field.

Blanchester picked up two first-place finishes in the girls meet. Haven Reeves won the 100-meter dash in 13.37 seconds while the 4×200-meter relay team clocked a winning 1:57.69.

Wilmington’s Phayden Mawyer won the 100-meter dash in 12.33 seconds and Clinton-Massie’s Brady Gray won the discus with a best toss of 114-4.

The young Panthers had 108 in the girls meet. Blanchester was fifth, Clinton-Massie seventh, Wilmington 10th and East Clinton 15th.

In the boys meet, Little Miami had 137. Clinton-Massie was fifth, Blanchester sixth, Wilmington 10th and East Clinton 18th.

SUMMARY

April 27, 2023

Blanchester Middle School Invitational

@Barbour Memorial Field

Girls Results

TEAM SCORES: 1-Little Miami 108; 5-Blanchester 49; 7-Clinton-Massie 37; 10-Wilmington 27; 15-East Clinton 5

4×800 RELAY: 1-Little Miami 11:06.62; 6-Wilmington 13:29.33; 7-Clinton-Massie 14:08.35

100 HURDLES: 1-Sophia Curbelo (LM) 17.45; 5-Laylla Sears (BL) 19.22; 8-Lily Rice (BL) 19.89

100 DASH: 1-Haven Reeves (BL) 13.37; 6-Kaylin Sanchez (CM) 14.48

4×200 RELAY: 1-Blanchester 1:57.69; 6-Wilmington 2:03.67

1600 RUN: 1-Caroline Wilcox (Mon) 6:00.41; 2-Hailey Myers (CM) 6:01.79; 6-Jillian Arledge (CM) 6:07.82

4×100 RELAY: 1-Little Miami 55.28; 5-Wilmington 58.24

400 DASH: 1-Skye Shaw (Go) 65.06; 4-Mylena Coker (BL) 68.1

200 HURDLES: 1-Landry Teeters (LF) 32.35; 2-Miya Nance (Wil) 33.79; 7-Lily Rice (BL) 35.53; 8-Addison Elam (BL) 35.65

800 RUN: 1-Christina Murphy (Fay) 2:35.7; 3-Hailey Myers (CM) 2:48.0; 4-Kenzi Terrell (EC) 2:48.48

200 DASH: 1-Delaney Stocksdale (LM) 29.4

4×400 RELAY: 1-Little Miami 4:38.1; 4-Clinton-Massie 4:59.24

SHOT PUT: 1-Meri Jackson (LF) 32-5; 3-Tessa Potts (BL) 30-1.5; 5-Azlynn Green (CM) 28-7

DISCUS: 1-Aubrey Schaffner (MO) 92-7; 3-Azlynn Green (CM) 79-1.5; 5-Tessa Potts (BL) 70-5; 8-Emily Goodwin (Wil) 68-6

LONG JUMP: 1-Sophia Curbelo (LM) 14-11; 2-Miya Nance (Wil) 14-7.5

HIGH JUMP: 1-Remi Moon (LF) 4-8; 3-Haven Reeves (BL) 4-8

–

Boys Results

TEAM SCORES: 1-Little Miami 137; 5-Clinton-Massie 37; 6-Blanchester 34; 10-Wilmington 22; 18-East Clinton 2

4×800 RELAY: 1-Little Miami 10:00.47; 2-Blanchester 10:29.45

110 HURDLES: 1-Garret Hall (Fel) 19.09; 3-Bryson Geyer (CM) 19.35; 4-Connor Musser (CM) 19.97

100 DASH: 1-Phayden Mawyer (Wil) 12.33; 8-Drew Davenport (BL) 13.44

4×200 RELAY: 1-Little Miami 1:44.07; 4-Blanchester 1:50.9

1600 RUN: 1-Cade Wojnicz (LM) 4:47.74; 5-Bret Gray (CM) 5:28.38

4×100 RELAY: 1-Little Miami 49.28

400 DASH: 1-Parker Spitzmiller (LM) 55.94; 6-Holden Wulff (Wil) 60.28

200 HURDLES: Carson Cherry (LM) 29.71; 3-Bryson Geyer (CM) 30.74; 7-Connor Musser (CM) 31.71

800 RUN: 1-Cade Wojnicz (LM) 2:13.48; 2-Matthew Barnes (BL) 2:17.53; 3-Bret Gray (CM) 2:25.5

200 DASH: 1-Gavin West (Bat) 25.45; 2-Phayden Mawyer (Wil) 26.14; 6-Drew Davenport (BL) 27.22; 8-Sawyer Fooce (EC) 27.41

4×400 RELAY: 1-Little Miami 3:56.46; 7-Clinton-Massie 4:41.02; 8-Wilmington 4:49.72

SHOT PUT: 1-Bronson Malott (Wbg) 41-7.5; 6-Kane Scott (BL) 36-5.5

DISCUS: 1-Brady Gray (CM) 114-4; 5-Phillip Nutley (CM) 85-7

LONG JUMP: 1-Jordan Elliott (LM) 16-11.25; 3-Bret Gray (CM) 16-3; 5-Matthew Barnes (BL) 16-1; 7-Jacob Allen (BL) 15-1; 8-Sawyer Fooce (EC) 14-6.5

HIGH JUMP: 1-Parker Spitzmiller (LM) 5-8; T5-Aiden McQueen (EC) 4-10