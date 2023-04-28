No. 17 Wildcats blast Astros 10-0 at Bott Field

BLANCHESTER — Sammy Roush struck out 10 in five innings and James Wymer had three hits and stole six bases in Blanchester’s 10-0 win over East Clinton Friday.

The Division III No. 17 ranked Wildcats are 13-3 in all games, 7-2 in the division.

East Clinton drops to 0-14, 0-8.

Roush pounded the strike zone, needing ust 63 pitches to get through five innings. He threw 45 strikes and 18 balls.

Blanchester took control of the game early, putting four on the board without a hit in the bottom of the first. The Wildcats took advantage of four bases on balls and a hit batter.

SUMMARY

April 28, 2023

@Bott Field

EC^0^0^0^0^0^0^(0-1-2)

B^4^0^1^4^0^1^(10-9-1)

(0) EAST CLINTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Collom 1-0-0-0 Lilly 2-0-0-0 Dunn 2-0-0-0 Huff 3-0-1-0 Rider 2-0-0-0 Warner 1-0-0-0 Kimmey 2-0-0-0 Beiting 2-0-0-0 Ellis 1-0-0-0 Baker 2-0-0-0 TOTALS 18-0-1-0

(10) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) Roush 3-2-1-0 Estep 1-0-0-0 James Wymer 3-2-3-0 West 2-1-0-0 Miller 2-1-0-1 Sears 1-0-0-0 Sipple 1-1-0-1 Elston 1-0-0-0 Dick 3-3-2-1 Jansen Wymer 2-0-1-2 Burress 1-0-0-0 Dees 2-0-1-2 Skates 1-0-0-0 Mueller 2-0-0-0 Adkins 2-0-1-1

HBP: EC-Collom, Lilly; BL-Sipple 2

SB: BL-Dick 2, Roush 3, Jansen Wymer, James Wymer 6

PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

East Clinton

Dunn (L)^0.0^0^4^3^0^3

Collom^4.1^7^5^5^2^3

Huff^1.1^2^1^1^2^1

Blanchester

Roush (W)^5^1^0^0^1^10

Estep^1^0^0^0^2^1