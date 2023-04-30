Summit Country Day stops Wilmington in close one 10-9

WILMINGTON — Summit Country Day handed Wilmington a 10-9 defeat Friday in lacrosse action at Alumni Field.

“I was really proud of our effort,” WHS coach Adam Shultz said. “We played our best game of the week, but unfortunately we lost to a good opponent. As a coach, I appreciate the cohesiveness this team demonstrates. We will look forward to kicking off another win streak and playing our best ball going into the tournament.”

Logan Camp had four goals and an assist. Manny Castillo finished with three goals while Eric Maus and Nino Gonzalez had one goal each. Jon Custis had two assists for the Hurricane (8-3).