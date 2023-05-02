Unofficial results: Henry wins Municipal Court Judge primary

David Henry won the Republican primary election for Clinton County Municipal Court Judge against two challengers with nearly 50% of the vote, according to unofficial totals from the Clinton County Board of Elections.

With 36 out of 36 precincts reporting, Henry received 2,405 votes (47.98%), according to unofficial results. Judy Gano, a former magistrate, received 1,638 votes (32.68%), and Brett Rudduck, Wilmington law director, garnered 970 votes (19.35%).

In March, Henry was appointed as Clinton County Municipal Court Judge to fill the seat left by the late Mike Daugherty. Daugherty served as the Clinton County Municipal Court Judge from July 2015 until his sudden death in September 2022.

Currently, Henry is positioned to be unopposed at the November general election as there were no Democratic or independent candidates that ran in Tuesday’s primary. Write-in candidates for the general election must file a declaration of intent by Aug. 28.

In his candidate profile published in the News Journal, Henry described his judicial philosophy as such: “I believe that the United States Constitution means the same today as it did in 1791. I also believe that the laws as they come from that document and the General Assembly are what will guide me in all decisions – it is not my job to determine what the law should be, I will interpret, not be an activist. I believe in Equal Justice Under Law where everyone who comes into my Court will be treated the same. I believe in courage, integrity, character, ethics, respect, and a judicial temperament that includes impartiality and protecting the rights of all who will come before me. I have the experience and courage to apply the overriding purpose of sentencing and that is to protect the people from offenders that have been convicted beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Henry has practiced law in the public sector since 1999, when he started as a prosecuting attorney in Miami County Municipal Court. He then became the city law director for the city of Xenia. In 2001, he became an assistant prosecuting attorney for the Clinton County Prosecutor’s Office and then held the same position in the Highland County Prosecutor’s Office.

In 2011, Henry moved to the Ohio Attorney General’s office to serve as a senior assistant attorney general. He advanced through the office to become deputy director of professional standards. Most recently, Henry was the chief municipal prosecuting attorney for the city of Wilmington, the municipal prosecuting attorney for the village of Blanchester, and the village solicitor of Sabina.

He earned his Juris Doctor from Ohio Northern University, Pettit College of Law. Before pursuing his law degree, he earned a bachelor of arts in communications from Bowling Green State University.

Henry is licensed to practice in all courts within Ohio, the United States District Court Ohio Northern and Southern Divisions, and the United States Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit.

Overall voter turnout for Tuesday’s election was 21.34%, according to unofficial results.